Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Trinseo news, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.36. 606,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99. Trinseo has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $59.67.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

