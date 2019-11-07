Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.82. Trevena shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 118,583 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

