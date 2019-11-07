Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Trading Up 8.4%

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 57,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 75,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TREVF shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Trevali Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $0.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Trevali Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $0.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

