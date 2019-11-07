TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.54 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.95.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,598.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $46,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $560,580. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

