Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $434.28

Treatt plc (LON:TET) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $434.28 and traded as low as $405.00. Treatt shares last traded at $419.00, with a volume of 2,447 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $252.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38.

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.