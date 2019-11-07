Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 250,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 44,196 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 86,472 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 212,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,178.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,085 shares during the period.

Shares of IAGG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.73. 311,889 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

