Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $106.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.