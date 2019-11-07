Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,075 Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 12.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 1,272,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $511.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 2.22. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.52.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

