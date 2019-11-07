TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($1.06), Briefing.com reports. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. TravelCenters of America’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,385. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

TA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

