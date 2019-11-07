TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,359. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Several brokerages have commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

