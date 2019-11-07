TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,059,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,697,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

