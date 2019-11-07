Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,610 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,103% compared to the typical daily volume of 300 call options.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Ryder System by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

