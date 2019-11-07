Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross Sells 2,682 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $546,028.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.84, for a total transaction of $485,012.88.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $646,442.46.

On Friday, August 9th, Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.30, for a total transaction of $749,082.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.18 and its 200-day moving average is $223.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.71. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised shares of Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

