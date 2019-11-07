Traceability Chain (TAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 7th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $3.16 million and $21,688.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00073072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00367751 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010841 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001475 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007809 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

