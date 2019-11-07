TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

NYSE:TRTX opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 41.26. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 977.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

