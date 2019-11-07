Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Total by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 15,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in Total by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Total by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 415,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Total by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

