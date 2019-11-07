Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to $81.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective dropped by Desjardins from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.04% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. CSFB lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

TD opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $51,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

