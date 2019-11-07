Toromont Industries’ (TIH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TIH. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.00.

Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.92 on Wednesday, reaching C$70.57. 229,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,361. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$51.02 and a twelve month high of C$71.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.13, for a total transaction of C$63,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$568,170. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$114,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,445. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $196,935.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

