Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s share price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $54.46, approximately 45,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 20,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

TKOMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

