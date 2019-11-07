Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,926 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 614,373 shares valued at $70,546,895. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.82. 190,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $112.69.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

