Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,424 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,362 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 775 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,995. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.