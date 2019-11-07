Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Textron by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Textron by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Textron by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.13. 78,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

