Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $699,000 Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Heico were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 416,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 10,711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 329,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 326,807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,797 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.43. 19,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,284. Heico Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $532.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

