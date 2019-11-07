Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 155.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 17.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $3,631,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,710,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.94 and a beta of 0.97.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.39. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

