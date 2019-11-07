Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16,996.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 465,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 462,643 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period.

MGC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $81.19 and a 1-year high of $106.64.

