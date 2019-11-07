TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $1,223,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 859,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,452,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 311,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,179. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

