Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. 4,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,211. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 80.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $8,449,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

