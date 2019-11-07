Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on Tilray and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Tilray and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $22.24. 1,190,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. Tilray has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 373.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Tilray by 1,177.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 47.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

