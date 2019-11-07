Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Trading Down 9.3%

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65, 1,158,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 681,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tile Shop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 20,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $36,295.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $80,882.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,478,974 shares of company stock worth $4,015,585. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 32.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 77.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 23.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

