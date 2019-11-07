Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $11.21 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,206,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $343.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,107. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.56. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $383.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.