Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 97,100 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 97,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,743,000. General Dynamics accounts for about 2.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

