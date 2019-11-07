Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $365,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 117.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,474,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $2,068,902.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,284. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLE stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 528,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,875. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

