Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Decreases Position in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212,926 shares during the quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 97.7% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Versum Materials during the second quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Versum Materials during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Versum Materials in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 151.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE:VSM remained flat at $$52.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. Versum Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Versum Materials had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.97%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.