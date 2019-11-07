Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 50,700 Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,958. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

