ThoreCoin (THR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $162,318.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $151.88 million and approximately $162,318.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $1,752.07 or 0.18922949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00223017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.01443277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029029 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00120895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

