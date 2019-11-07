TheStreet Upgrades HNI (NYSE:HNI) to “B-“

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HNI. ValuEngine upgraded HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. HNI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HNI stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,744. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.19. HNI has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.30 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $356,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 198.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 339,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 806.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 199,464 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the second quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HNI by 110.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 143,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 228,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

