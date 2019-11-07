The Zweig Fund (NYSE:ZF) versus Solar Capital (NYSE:SLRC) Head to Head Survey

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and The Zweig Fund (NYSE:ZF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solar Capital and The Zweig Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Zweig Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Capital presently has a consensus target price of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Solar Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than The Zweig Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Capital and The Zweig Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital 46.63% 7.97% 4.29% The Zweig Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Solar Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of The Zweig Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Solar Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of The Zweig Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Capital and The Zweig Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital $153.53 million 5.70 $66.87 million $1.77 11.70 The Zweig Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than The Zweig Fund.

Dividends

Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. The Zweig Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Solar Capital pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Solar Capital has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Zweig Fund has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solar Capital beats The Zweig Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About The Zweig Fund

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc., Newfleet Asset Management LLC, and Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across communications, utility, energy, and transportation sectors. It invests in undervalued sectors of the bond market for its fixed income investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 60% MSCI World Infrastructure Sector Capped Index and 40% Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. It was formerly known as The Zweig Fund, Inc. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. was formed on February 24, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

