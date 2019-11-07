The Sage Group (LON:SGE) PT Lowered to GBX 620 at UBS Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 673.57 ($8.80).

SGE traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 732.20 ($9.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 25.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 692.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 729.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bewes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($88,854.04).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

