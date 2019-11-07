The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 104,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,776. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

