The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 104,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,776. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $521.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 284.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

