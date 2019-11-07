Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $58.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.