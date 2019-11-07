Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,033 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,082 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,266,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,076,000 after acquiring an additional 467,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after acquiring an additional 319,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,904,000 after buying an additional 293,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $39.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,289. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.