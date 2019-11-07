Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 53,008 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,667 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 36.3% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 82.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,454 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 139,516 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 86.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Pivotal Research set a $50.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.48. 1,598,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,969. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.27%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

