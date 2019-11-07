Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Kirby worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kirby by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kirby by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $57,125.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at $916,982.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEX shares. Stephens upgraded Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 328,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $86.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.17 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

