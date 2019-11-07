Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.