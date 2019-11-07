Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,009,000 after buying an additional 563,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,908,000 after acquiring an additional 224,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,108,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 23.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after acquiring an additional 184,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $701,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,382 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

NYSE MAN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20.

ManpowerGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

