Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.89.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. 442,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,050. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,604,000 after acquiring an additional 892,326 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 129.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 627,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,524,000 after purchasing an additional 354,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

