Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report $4.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $17.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $17.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 815,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

