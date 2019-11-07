Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.33, 66,904 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 24,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Teranga Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

