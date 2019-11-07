Tenneco Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenneco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenneco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

TEN stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. Tenneco has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $868.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 32.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenneco news, SVP Brandon B. Smith bought 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

